Quality Power Electrical bags Rs 146-cr domestic order for HVDC reactors

Quality Power Electrical Equipments said that it has secured multiple domestic orders for the supply of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) reactors up to 800 kV worth Rs 146 crore.

The company said the orders have been awarded by a domestic entity. However, the name of the awarding entity has not been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The scope of work involves the supply of multiple HVDC reactors, and the orders are to be executed over a period of around 18 months.

Quality Power clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the contracts.