Quasar India standalone net profit rises 67.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 11.57 croreNet profit of Quasar India rose 67.53% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.5710.26 13 OPM %15.0410.14 -PBDT1.741.04 67 PBT1.741.04 67 NP1.290.77 68
