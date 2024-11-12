Quasar India standalone net profit rises 67.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 11.57 crore

Net profit of Quasar India rose 67.53% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.5710.2615.0410.141.741.041.741.041.290.77

