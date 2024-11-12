Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.84% to Rs 33.51 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.84% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.5124.319.221.811.67-1.161.25-1.620.93-1.49

