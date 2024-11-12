Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 75.48% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises rose 61.54% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.48% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.513.14 75 OPM %10.8910.51 -PBDT0.600.33 82 PBT0.560.33 70 NP0.420.26 62

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

