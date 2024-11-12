Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.48% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises rose 61.54% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.48% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.513.1410.8910.510.600.330.560.330.420.26

