Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLate ITR Filing FeeEPFO Enrolment CampaignRAM Temple CEONifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareSBI PO Prelims Result 2026Firefox iOS ad blockerIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 1.79%
Nifty Auto index ended down 1.79% at 27981.95 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hero MotoCorp Ltd slipped 4.59%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd fell 3.32% and Eicher Motors Ltd shed 3.24%. The Nifty Auto index is up 9.00% over last one year compared to the 2.71% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.75% and Nifty IT index is down 1.25% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.59% to close at 23914.45 while the SENSEX is down 0.49% to close at 76570.35 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sugs Lloyd receives distribution network maintenance contracts worth Rs 214 cr

MGEL appoints Darshak Mehta as CEO of NEAT Everyday

Coforge introduces AI Launchpad powered by Coforge Nuuron

Thomas Cook and SOTC launch charter connectivity to Lakshadweep from Bengaluru

Syrma JV inaugurates state-of-the-art high-reliability electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Next Story