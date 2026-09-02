Coforge introduced a new enterprise AI offering, Coforge AI Launchpad, which enables organizations to build, fine-tune, deploy, and operate a self-owned AI stack entirely within their own controlled environments.

Despite open-weight AI models gaining mainstream enterprise adoption, the journey from pilot to production remains difficult for many organizations due to talent shortages, fragmented infrastructure, and governance and auditability requirements.

Powered by Coforge Nuuron, Coforge AI Launchpad was designed to overcome these barriers with an integrated platform and managed services approach that allows organizations to route workloads across open-weight and frontier models based on business, regulatory, performance, and economic requirements without being locked into a single technology stack.