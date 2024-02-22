Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.94%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.94%

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nifty IT index ended up 1.94% at 38130.15 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.06%, Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.43% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 2.40%. The Nifty IT index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 26.56% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 1.64% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.74% to close at 22217.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.74% to close at 73158.24 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.92%

UCO Bank announces appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

Board of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation approves capital outlay of Rs 3,041 cr for FY25

J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals grants 30,000 stock options

Singapore Market ends 0.18 higher

UK Pound Scales To 3-Week High; GBPINR Jumps Above 105 Mark

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story