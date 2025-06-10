Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 1.67% at 38299.95 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 3.61%, Persistent Systems Ltd added 2.69% and Mphasis Ltd gained 2.63%. The Nifty IT index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 7.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.14% and Nifty Media index gained 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.00% to close at 25104.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.06% to close at 82391.72 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

