Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.67%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.67% at 38299.95 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 3.61%, Persistent Systems Ltd added 2.69% and Mphasis Ltd gained 2.63%. The Nifty IT index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 7.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.14% and Nifty Media index gained 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.00% to close at 25104.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.06% to close at 82391.72 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News