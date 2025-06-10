Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Dabhasa API facility

Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Dabhasa API facility

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located at Dabhasa, near Vadodara.

The facility underwent an inspection from April 21 to April 25, 2025. The inspection has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), with the FDA confirming the inspection as "closed".

The companys consolidated net profit shed 0.96% to Rs 1,170.9 crore on 17.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6290.2 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.71% to Rs 980 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

