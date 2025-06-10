Nifty ends near flatline; IT shares in demand

The key equity indices ended sideways today, as investors kept a close eye on ongoing US-China trade discussions and varied global indicators. The Nifty ended above the 25,100 level. IT, media and pharma shares advanced, while realty, PSU bank and private bank shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 53.49 points or 0.06% to 82,391.72. The Nifty 50 index rose 1.05 points or 0.00% to 25,104.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.33%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,246 shares rose and 1,793 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.61% to 14.02. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 1.67% to 38,299.95. The index rose 4.14% in the five consecutive trading sessions. Oracle Financial Services Software (up 3.91%), Persistent Systems (up 2.69%), Mphasis (up 2.63%), LTIMindtree (up 2.51%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.14%), Coforge (up 2.03%), HCL Technologies (up 1.37%), Wipro (up 1.35%), Infosys (up 1.34%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.2%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Jindal Saw surged 6.68% after announcing board approval for three overseas investments worth up to $118 million, aimed at expanding its footprint in the Middle Easts iron and steel industry.

Cinevista hit an upper limit of 20% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 12 June 2025, to review updates related to its joint development venture with K Raheja Corp Real Estate. ITD Cementation India soared 6.10% after the company secured a contract worth Rs 893 crore for the construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha. OneSource Specialty Pharma rose 5% after the company announced that its flagship drug-device combination facility in Bangalore has retained its compliance status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 2.86% after the company announced a strategic partnership with the new-age content & tech start-up, Bullet, to launch Indias first micro-drama app.

Jana Small Finance Bank rose 0.16%. The bank submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 9 June 2025, seeking approval for a voluntary transition into a universal bank. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.65%. The company said that it has increased its stake in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL), its listed non-banking finance subsidiary, following the allotment of equity shares under MMFSLs Rs 2,996 crore rights issue. Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.84%. The company announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located at Dabhasa, near Vadodara.

Global Markets: European markets traded lower on Tuesday despite the U.K. unemployment and wage data release. The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in the three months from February to April, marking its highest level since July 2021, according to official data released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The figure represents a 0.2 percentage point increase compared to the previous three-month period. It also exceeded market estimates, which had forecast an April unemployment rate of 4.5%. The number of unemployed people stood at approximately 1.6 million as of April. Despite the rise in unemployment, the employment rate inched up by 0.1 percentage points to 75.1%, with the total number of employed individuals reaching 34 million.

Meanwhile, the economic inactivity ratewhich measures the proportion of the working-age population that is neither employed nor actively seeking workdeclined by 0.2 percentage points to 21.3%. Asian stocks ended mixed as investors awaited further developments from the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks. Trade discussions between the two countries resumed in London on Monday. The U.S. delegation included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks follow a May agreement to temporarily reduce mutual tariffs. Current discussions are focused on China's export controls on rare earth minerals and U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to Chinaboth of which have significant implications for global supply chains.