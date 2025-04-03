Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 4.21%

Nifty IT index closed down 4.21% at 34757.25 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd fell 9.86%, Coforge Ltd dropped 7.78% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 4.06%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.63% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 2.25% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.35% to close at 23250.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.42% to close at 76295.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News