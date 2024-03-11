Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 2.91%

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 2.91% at 1930.5 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd slipped 4.71%, Saregama India Ltd shed 4.17% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped 4.06%. The Nifty Media index is up 12.00% over last one year compared to the 28.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.58% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.72% to close at 22332.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.83% to close at 73502.64 today.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

