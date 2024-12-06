Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.66% to 14.14.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,775, a premium of 97.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,677.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 30.60 points or 0.12% to 24,677.80.

Tata Motors, Vedanta and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

