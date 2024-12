Affle India has allotted 48,450 equity shares of Rs. 2 each on 06 December 2024 2024, to Affle (India) Limited Employees' Welfare Trust under Affle (India) Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2021.

Consequently, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 280,811,020/- divided into 140,405,510 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

