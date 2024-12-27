Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.30%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.30% at 23008.349609375 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose 9.07%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 2.89% and Laurus Labs Ltd gained 2.82%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 36.00% over last one year compared to the 9.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.07% and Nifty Auto index increased 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.27% to close at 23813.400390625 while the SENSEX increased 0.29% to close at 78699.07 today.

