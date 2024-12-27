Nifty settles above 23,800; pharma shares in demand; VIX tumbles 5.68%

The domestic equity indices ended with minor gains on Friday. The Nifty settled above the 23,800 level. Pharma, auto and healthcare shares advanced while metal, PSU bank and oil & gas shares declined.

As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex, was advanced 226.59 points or 0.29% to 78,699.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 63.20 points or 0.27% to 23,813.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,942 shares rose and 2,027 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Indian Rupee hit a fresh record low against the US dollar on Friday. The currency opened at 85.3100 and touched a fresh all-time low of 85.8075 and is currently trading at 85.5100.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.68% to 13.24.

New Listing:

Also Read

Shares of Mamata Machinery hit an upper circuit at Rs 629.95 on the BSE, representing a premium of 159.24% as compared with the issue price of Rs 243.

The scrip was listed at Rs 600, exhibiting a premium of 146.91% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 629.95 and a low of 599. On the BSE, over 2.96 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Sanathan Textiles settled at Rs 389.99 on the BSE, representing a premium of 21.18% as compared with the issue price of Rs 321.

The scrip was listed at Rs 419.10, exhibiting a premium of 30.56% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 422.65 and a low of 382.85. On the BSE, over 14.17 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Transrail Lighting settled at Rs 553.30 on the BSE, representing a premium of 28.08% as compared with the issue price of Rs 432.

The scrip was listed at Rs 585.15, exhibiting a premium of 35.45% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 604 and a low of 544.30. On the BSE, over 14.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Concord Enviro Systems settled at Rs 828.45 on the BSE, representing a premium of 18.18% as compared with the issue price of Rs 701.

The scrip was listed at Rs 832, exhibiting a premium of 18.69% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 835 and a low of 800.50. On the BSE, over 6.73 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of DAM Capital Advisors settled at Rs 164.99 on the BSE, representing a premium of 46.66% as compared with the issue price of Rs 283.

The scrip was listed at Rs 392.90, exhibiting a premium of 38.83% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 456.90 and a low of 392.90. On the BSE, over 38.85 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.30% to 23,008.35. The index added 0.88% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Ajanta Pharma (up 9.5%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.83%), Laurus Labs (up 2.74%), Abbott India (up 2.53%) and Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.46%), Ipca Laboratories (up 2.3%), Lupin (up 2.16%), Natco Pharma (up 2.08%), Biocon (up 1.75%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.71%) added.

On the other hand, Mankind Pharma (down 1.57%), Granules India (down 1.26%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.5%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power Mech Projects added 1.78% after the company secured an Rs 186 crore order from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. Under the order, it will provide field operation and maintenance services for the 2 x 660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh, for the next five-year period, starting from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.

Gensol Engineering jumped 6.52% after the company secured an EPC contract worth Rs 897.47 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Development for 225 MW grid-connected solar PV projects at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda, Gujarat. The project includes three years of operation and maintenance.

Thomas Cook (India) advanced 2.96% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sterling Holiday Resorts has announced the opening of Sterling Bagh Ranthambore, its 10th wildlife resort and 7th property in Rajasthan.

Dixon Technologies (India) fell 0.22%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dixon Electro Manufacturing, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cellecor Gadgets for the manufacturing of refrigerators and related components for Cellecor.

Garware Technical Fibres rallied 4.57% after the company received an in-principle approval letter from Bombay Stock Exchange (NSE) for bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1.

Fortis Healthcare added 1.15% after the companys board approved the appointment of Leo Puri as the chairman of the board with effect from today 27 December 2024.

NBCC (India) added 1.10% after the company announced that it has received multiple work orders totaling Rs 368.75 crore from various entities.

Jubilant FoodWorks rose 0.58%. The company announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India to procure sparkling beverages from the soft drink major's bottlers.

Global Markets:

European stocks traded higher on Friday, as regional markets reopened following a closure for the Christmas holiday

Most Asian stocks ended higher on Friday, as some markets returned from the Boxing Day holiday and investors assessed economic data from the region.

Chinas industrial profits extended declines to a fourth straight month, dropping 7.3% in November from a year earlier, signaling that Beijings stimulus measures have yet to meaningfully stem the slide in corporate earnings.

Investors assessed November inflation numbers from Tokyo, which saw its headline inflation rate come in at 3%, compared to 2.6% in October. Core inflation, which excludes costs of fresh food, rose to 2.4%. Tokyos inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Separately, Japans cabinet approved a historic budget of $732 billion for the fiscal year beginning in April, while restricting new bond issuance to its lowest level in 17 years, media reports stated. The approved budget is 2.6% larger than the current years budget. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased earlier losses and squeezed out a small gain in thin trading Thursday after the markets strong back-to-back gains at the start of the holiday week.

The Dow closed the day 28.77 points, or 0.07%, higher to 43,325.80 after losing about 182 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dipped 2.45 points, or 0.04%, to 6,037.59. The Nasdaq Composite also ended the day lower, falling less than 0.1% to 20,020.36.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News