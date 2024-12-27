NTPC commissions 37.50 MW Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat

NTPC announced that on the basis of certificate dated 26 December 2024 issued by Gujarat Energy Development Agency, first part capacity of 37.50 MW out of 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 21 December 2024.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 76598.18 MW.

