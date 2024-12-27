Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC commissions 37.50 MW Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat

NTPC commissions 37.50 MW Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NTPC announced that on the basis of certificate dated 26 December 2024 issued by Gujarat Energy Development Agency, first part capacity of 37.50 MW out of 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 21 December 2024.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 76598.18 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 23,800; pharma shares in demand; VIX tumbles 5.68%

Muthoot Money allots 3.30 lakh equity shares to Muthoot Finance

Max Estates launches Phase II of Estate 128, Noida

Adani Ports places order for 8 harbour tugs with Cochin Shipyard

RBI allows UPI access for Prepaid Payment Instruments through third-party applications

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story