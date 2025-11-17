Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.09%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.09% at 8491.65 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank rose 3.76%, Bank of Maharashtra gained 3.28% and Indian Bank added 2.50%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 31.00% over last one year compared to the 10.54% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 0.85% and Nifty Private Bank index added 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.40% to close at 26013.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.46% to close at 84950.95 today.

