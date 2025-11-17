Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark ends 0.46% lower

China benchmark ends 0.46% lower

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian shares ended mixed on Monday as investors braced for a barrage of U.S. economic data and a spat over Taiwan threatened ties between China and Japan.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday it was working to update its schedule of economic data releases affected by the recently ended government shutdown.

The September nonfarm payrolls report is due on Thursday, but more up-to-date labor and price figures are not due until next month.

The dollar gained in Asian trade while gold edged lower as investors scaled back expectations of a December rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve following cautious comments from Fed officials.

Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent after a Russian export terminal resumed operations.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.46 percent to 3,972.04 as a diplomatic rift with Japan worsened and the United States said it aims to finalize rare earths deal with China by Thanksgiving. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.71 percent to 26,384.28 on Fed policy uncertainty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index edges higher

Nifty November futures trade at premium

India's capital markets could soon become preferred destination for household savings, says SEBI Chairman

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story