China benchmark ends 0.46% lower

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday it was working to update its schedule of economic data releases affected by the recently ended government shutdown.
The September nonfarm payrolls report is due on Thursday, but more up-to-date labor and price figures are not due until next month.
The dollar gained in Asian trade while gold edged lower as investors scaled back expectations of a December rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve following cautious comments from Fed officials.
Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent after a Russian export terminal resumed operations.
China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.46 percent to 3,972.04 as a diplomatic rift with Japan worsened and the United States said it aims to finalize rare earths deal with China by Thanksgiving. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.71 percent to 26,384.28 on Fed policy uncertainty.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app