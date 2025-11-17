China benchmark ends 0.46% lower

Asian shares ended mixed on Monday as investors braced for a barrage of U.S. economic data and a spat over Taiwan threatened ties between China and Japan.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday it was working to update its schedule of economic data releases affected by the recently ended government shutdown.

The September nonfarm payrolls report is due on Thursday, but more up-to-date labor and price figures are not due until next month.

The dollar gained in Asian trade while gold edged lower as investors scaled back expectations of a December rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve following cautious comments from Fed officials.