Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets ended slightly lower and the yen was steady after data showed Japan's economy contracted by 0.4 percent in the July-September quarter, its first setback in six quarters.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.10 percent to 50,323.91 while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent lower at 3,347.53. Retail and tourism-related stocks bore the brunt of the selling after China warned its citizens not to travel to Japan.

Fast Retailing lost 5.3 percent and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings plunged 11.3 percent. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rallied 5.5 percent after the country's second-largest banking group raised its profit forecast.

