Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR appreciates slightly tracing modest gains in local equities

INR appreciates slightly tracing modest gains in local equities

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee pared intraday losses to settle 3 paise higher at 88.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking firm domestic equity markets and lower global crude oil prices. Indian shares eked out modest gains on Monday, with underlying sentiment supported by a resounding victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar elections and optimism surrounding a potential India-U.S. trade deal. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 388.17 points, or 0.46 percent, at 84,950.95. The broader NSE Nifty index rose 103.40 points, or 0.40 percent, to 26,013.45. However, a rebound in greenback against major currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic unit. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.70 and hit the intra-day high of 88.56 and the low of 88.73 against the dollar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets end slightly lower

China benchmark ends 0.46% lower

Dollar index edges higher

Nifty November futures trade at premium

India's capital markets could soon become preferred destination for household savings, says SEBI Chairman

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story