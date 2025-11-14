Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.17%

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.17% at 8399.9 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.84%, Canara Bank jumped 1.83% and State Bank of India gained 1.45%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 29.00% over last one year compared to the 10.10% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.03% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.12% to close at 25910.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.10% to close at 84562.78 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

