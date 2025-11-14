Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 46.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.14% to Rs 19.23 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services declined 46.56% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.14% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.2332.6710.1911.331.733.330.652.221.011.89

