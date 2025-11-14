Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28 %

The offer received bids for 23.67 lakh shares as against 9.78 crore shares on offer.

Capillary Technologies India received bids for 23,67,900 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.28 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and offer for sale of Rs 92,28,796 equity shares.

Capillary proposes to utilise Rs 143 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for cloud infrastructure, Rs 71.6 crore will be invested in research, design and development of its products and platform. The company will use Rs 10.7 crore to purchase computer and the balance will be utilized to fund growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purpose.

Capillary Technologies India (Capillary) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products that help brands understand and engage their customers more effectively through data-driven insights. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has global footprint with 16 offices in locations across India, United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. Capillarys diversified product suite includes advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), connected engagement platform (Engage+), predictive analytics platform (Insights+), rewards management platform (Rewards+) and customer data platform (CDP). Capillary customers and brands span across verticals and include conglomerates and businesses engaged in retail consumer packaged goods (CPG), healthcare, apparel, departmental stores, luxury and lifestyle, travel, auto and hospitality, and energy retail verticals. The company supports over 410 brands in 47 countries, as of September 30, 2025, with the aim that businesses build consumer value using its innovative solutions.