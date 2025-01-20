Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR edges higher amid pullback in dollar overseas; positive local equities support

INR edges higher amid pullback in dollar overseas; positive local equities support

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at 86.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as an overnight decline in crude oil prices and the US dollar index supported investor sentiments. The dollar index recoiled below 109 mark ahead of Trump taking the key position of President later in the global day. Besides, a positive trend in domestic equities also helped the local currency. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended a range-bound session up 454.11 points, or 0.59 percent, at 77,073.44 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,344.75, up 141.55 points, or 0.1 percent, from its previous close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound speculators sharply reduce net long position

Zomato drops after Q3 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 59 cr; Blinkit posts loss of Rs 103 cr

Euro currency speculators stay net short

Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 77.51% in the December 2024 quarter

DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story