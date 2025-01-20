INR edges higher amid pullback in dollar overseas; positive local equities support

The Indian rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at 86.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as an overnight decline in crude oil prices and the US dollar index supported investor sentiments. The dollar index recoiled below 109 mark ahead of Trump taking the key position of President later in the global day. Besides, a positive trend in domestic equities also helped the local currency. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended a range-bound session up 454.11 points, or 0.59 percent, at 77,073.44 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 23,344.75, up 141.55 points, or 0.1 percent, from its previous close.

