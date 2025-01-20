Pound speculators sharply reduce net long position

Large currency speculators further reduced net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 438 contracts in the data reported through January 14, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 14068 net contracts.

