Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculators sharply reduce net long position

Pound speculators sharply reduce net long position

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators further reduced net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 438 contracts in the data reported through January 14, 2025. This was a weekly decline of 14068 net contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zomato drops after Q3 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 59 cr; Blinkit posts loss of Rs 103 cr

Euro currency speculators stay net short

Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 77.51% in the December 2024 quarter

DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gayatri BioOrganics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story