Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 156.51 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 2.88% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 156.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.38% to Rs 60.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 587.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 544.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.51153.59 2 587.79544.06 8 OPM %12.4710.52 -15.1812.88 - PBDT19.0016.03 19 86.2469.17 25 PBT18.5115.46 20 84.3166.93 26 NP11.1311.46 -3 60.1249.53 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4 PAT grows 3% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Ruchira Papers Q4 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 18 crore

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story