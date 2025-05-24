Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 2.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.90% to Rs 156.51 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 2.88% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.90% to Rs 156.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.38% to Rs 60.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 587.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 544.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

156.51153.59587.79544.0612.4710.5215.1812.8819.0016.0386.2469.1718.5115.4684.3166.9311.1311.4660.1249.53

