Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4 PAT grows 3% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Narayana Hrudayalaya reported a 3.41% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.21 crore on an 18.39% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,475.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 253.02 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 13.86% from Rs 222.22 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

India's revenue stood at Rs 1,108.8 crore, up 10.66% year-on-year (YoY), while revenue from the Cayman Islands was Rs 379.7 crore, up 50.2% YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA grew by 22.17% to Rs 384.6 crore in the March 2025 quarter from Rs 314.8 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 26.1% in Q4 FY25 as against 25.3% in Q4 FY24.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin reduced to 24.25% in Q4 FY25, compared with 23.02% recorded in Q4 FY24. Net profit margin declined to 13.30% in Q4 FY25 from 14.91% registered in Q4 FY24.

As of March 31, 2025, the companys total borrowings, net of cash, bank balances, and current investments, stood at Rs 533 crore. The net debt-to-equity ratio was at 0.15, with foreign currency-denominated debt amounting to $86.8 million.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit rose 0.11% to Rs 790.16 crore on a 12.12% rise in revenue to Rs 5,482.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya, said, The current financial year demonstrated strong performance across our units, both domestic and international; we are pleased to report the highest-ever revenues and profitability margins on both a quarterly and an annual basis at the consolidated level.

The performance improvement in India units has been driven by domestic volume pickup, increased realizations, and optimization in payor categories. While our flagships continue to contribute significantly, our Southern Peripheral and North units have shown significant growth this year, and we hope to build on the momentum going forward.

The new hospital in Camana Bay is fully functional and is contributing meaningfully to the overall Cayman business. We are excited about the traction in the new hospital and are confident that the region will deliver strong growth going forward. The integrated care business is picking up well, with our new clinics garnering sizeable footfalls. We will continue to invest in this business and are optimistic that it will be a significant driver of growth for the overall NH ecosystem. We thank the investor community for their faith in us and remain confident of delivering on expectations for the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set as Friday, 1 August 2025.

Additionally, the board approved a proposal to seek shareholder approval via special resolution to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore in a financial year through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The securities may be denominated in Indian rupees or foreign currency.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 18 hospitals and 2 heart centers across India, along with an overseas presence in the Cayman Islands, with over 5,550 operational beds and a capacity of over 5,900 beds.

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 0.01% to end at Rs 1,724.40 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

