Net loss of Radhika Traders & Investors reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

