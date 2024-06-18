Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radhika Traders & Investors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Radhika Traders &amp; Investors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Radhika Traders & Investors reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.160.17 -6 OPM %-50.000 -25.0017.65 - PBDT-0.010 0 0.040.03 33 PBT-0.010 0 0.040.03 33 NP-0.010 0 0.040.03 33

