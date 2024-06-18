Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kherapati Vanijya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kherapati Vanijya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Kherapati Vanijya declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.15 -7 0.580.62 -6 OPM %28.5733.33 -51.7259.68 - PBDT0.040.05 -20 0.300.37 -19 PBT0.040.05 -20 0.300.37 -19 NP0.030.04 -25 0.220.29 -24

