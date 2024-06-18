Kinetic Impex standalone net profit rises 52.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.88% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Impex rose 52.38% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.88% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.48% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.532.013.733.2621.5713.4338.3440.180.320.281.951.350.320.281.951.350.320.211.541.01

