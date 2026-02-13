Japanese markets end lower on AI concerns

The Nikkei average fell 1.21 percent to 56,941.97 while the broader Topix index closed 1.63 percent lower at 3,818.85.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
The Nikkei average fell 1.21 percent to 56,941.97 while the broader Topix index closed 1.63 percent lower at 3,818.85.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:04 PM IST