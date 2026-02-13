China's Shanghai Composite index ends down 1.26%

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as investors fretted over the impact of artificial intelligence on various sectors and looked to U.S. CPI data later in the day for clues on when the Federal Reserve might cut rates.

Forecasters expect inflation to have decelerated in January, with core prices rising 2.5 percent year-over-year, the lowest since 2021.

This week's stronger-than-expected U.S. labor data sharply reduced hopes of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

In trade developments, the United States and Taiwan have finalized a trade deal to reduce tariffs, boost market access for American products in Asia and direct billions of dollars into U.S. energy and technology projects.