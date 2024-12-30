Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam emerges LI bidder for Central Railway project of Rs 137.16 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges LI bidder for Central Railway project of Rs 137.16 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing &Commissioning of 132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode. The project cost is Rs 137.16 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices end with modest losses; media shares decline; VIX rallies 5.55%

Power Finance Corporation incorporates WoS - 'Fatehgarh II And Barmer I PS Transmission'

Aurionpro secures order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Adani Enterprises to divest its entire 44% stake in Adani Wilmar

Inox Wind receives ratings action from Acuite Ratings

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story