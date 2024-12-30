Rail Vikas Nigam emerges LI bidder for Central Railway project of Rs 137.16 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing &Commissioning of 132/55 KV Traction Substation, Sectioning post (SPs) and Sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) of Bhusaval - Khandwa Sections of Central Railway, to meet 3000 MT loading target on EPC mode. The project cost is Rs 137.16 crore.

