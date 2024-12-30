Aurionpro secures order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Aurionpro Solutions (Aurionpro) has secured an order win from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Under this order, Aurionpro will deliver Automated Fare Collection (AFC) technology and manufactured solutions, including automated gates, validators, and card readers for various operational sectors across DMRC's extensive Phase I, II, and III networks. The AFC gates for this project will be fully manufactured in India at Aurionpro's state-of-the-art facility in Ghaziabad, aligning with the government's "Make in India" initiative.

This significant project reinforces Aurionpro's position as a trusted technology partner in the smart transit space and showcases its commitment to delivering advanced, efficient, and locally manufactured transit solutions for one of the largest metro systems in the world. Delhi Metro holds the distinction of pioneering metro rail services in India, setting the benchmark for urban transit systems across the country. Being entrusted with this project underscores Aurionpro's reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions in the smart transit space.

