Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from SER HQ-ELECTRICAL / SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for upgradation of Electric traction system from 1 x 25 KV to 2 x 25 KV traction system for Rajkharsawan - NayagarhBolani section of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target. The cost of work is Rs 167.28 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel