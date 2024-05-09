Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 116.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 116.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 137.21 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 116.10% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 137.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.52% to Rs 102.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.10% to Rs 560.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 427.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales137.21114.69 20 560.43427.47 31 OPM %39.2528.12 -32.7925.33 - PBDT62.5931.47 99 180.06115.25 56 PBT51.7124.31 113 140.5593.78 50 NP38.9218.01 116 102.8174.22 39

First Published: May 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

