Rail Vikas Nigam receives order worth Rs 144 cr from South Central Railway

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from South Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE up gradation of existing 1X25kV system to 2X25kV at feeding system with feeder and earthing works in Ramgundam (RDM) - Kazipet (KZJ) section of Secunderabad Division under South Central Railway. The project cost is Rs 144.44 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

