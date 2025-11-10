Rail Vikas Nigam receives order worth Rs 144 cr from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from South Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE up gradation of existing 1X25kV system to 2X25kV at feeding system with feeder and earthing works in Ramgundam (RDM) - Kazipet (KZJ) section of Secunderabad Division under South Central Railway. The project cost is Rs 144.44 crore.

