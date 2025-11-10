R R Kabel allots 1,484 equity shares under ESOP

R R Kabel has allotted 1,484 equity shares under ESOP on 10 November 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 56,54,38,585/- (consisting of 11,30,87,717 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each) to Rs 56,54,46,005/- (consisting of 11,30,89,201 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News