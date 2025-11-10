Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable receives enhanced scope of work for a solar power project

Waaree Renewable receives enhanced scope of work for a solar power project

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies has received an enhancement in the scope of work under the existing contract for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a Solar Power Plant of 980 MWp / 700 MWac capacity on a turnkey basis.

The scope under the commercial order has been enhanced by Rs. 27.22 crore totalling to Rs.1017.82 crore (Inclusive of taxes).

All the terms and conditions of the contract remains same.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

