Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 404 cr project of East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from East Coast Railway for Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project: Execution of 27 Nos of Major Bridges i.e. (22 Nos of Major Bridges & 5 Nos of ROBs) and earth work in formation of approaches, protection works and other connected miscellaneous works between Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations in connection with Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project of Waltair Divison, East Coast Railway. The project cost is Rs 404.40 crore.

