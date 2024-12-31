KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rites Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2024.

KIOCL Ltd surged 12.25% to Rs 386.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8659 shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd soared 10.36% to Rs 295. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd spiked 9.70% to Rs 614.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13991 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd gained 7.47% to Rs 5150.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5432 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd added 5.56% to Rs 488.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51952 shares in the past one month.

