KP Green Engg gains on bagging order worth Rs 166 crore

KP Green Engineering advanced 1.60% to Rs 555 after the company announced that it has received new orders from multiple clients amounting to Rs 165.70 crore.

The company has received an order worth Rs 100.20 crore for its solar projects segment, which includes fixed tilt module mounting structures, supply of tracker-type module mounting structures, and structure parts. Additionally, it has secured an order worth Rs 39.10 crore for transmission towers.

Further, the isolators segment received orders worth Rs 2.60 crore, Rs 11.70-crore order for railway track fencing crash barriers, Rs 4.20 crore for cable trays, and Rs 7.90 crore for solar project material supply to international entities.

KP Green Engineering is engaged in the business of Fabrication, Galvanizing, Fault Rectification Team, Patrolling of Optical Fiber Cables, Site Clearance Work, Solar Rooftop Installation, Sale of Solar Electricity, EPC, Mobile Tower Manufacturing, and Turnkey Service Provider to Mobile and Renewable Energy Industry.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 190.6% to Rs 35.13 crore on a 205.6% rise in net sales to Rs 349.05 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News