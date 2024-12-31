Indo Tech Transformers bags contract for supplying three transformers worth Rs 32 crore

Indo Tech Transformers said that it has received letter of award (LOA) for supply of three 192 MVA transformers and the aggregate value of the said order is Rs 32.32 crore.

The company has to supply two transformers by November 2025 and one by December 2025.

Indo Tech Transformers manufactures power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers and mobile sub-station transformers.

The companys net profit surged to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.62% to Rs 146.23 crore.

The scrip rose 0.50% to currently trade at Rs 2778 on the BSE.

