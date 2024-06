From National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated

RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated for 1. Supply, installation, configuration, commissioning & integration of ICT infrastructure. 2. Operation and Maintenance of the ICT infrastructure in compliance with the SLA. amounting to Rs. 81,45,64,548 (Including Tax).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp