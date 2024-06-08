Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Mount Housing &amp; Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Mount Housing & Infrastructure declined 8.27% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.931.85 4 2.021.85 9 OPM %85.4985.95 -63.3760.54 - PBDT1.291.36 -5 0.160.20 -20 PBT1.261.35 -7 0.090.14 -36 NP1.221.33 -8 0.080.10 -20

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

