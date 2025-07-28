Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 352.93 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 35.34% to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 352.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 330.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.352.93330.2229.3628.38105.5687.5071.3753.3553.5039.53

