Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11050.00% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net Loss of Neueon Towers reported to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11050.00% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.460.04-10.99-875.00-0.49-0.35-22.08-23.73-22.08-23.73

