Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 41.16% to Rs 288.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 489.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 2760.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2714.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2760.022714.5018.3424.45582.55803.32394.38639.92288.30489.99

