Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills reported to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 241.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.241.45229.1917.2311.7122.688.093.68-10.8917.09-5.70

